Feeling spooky? Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens looking for volunteers for Spooktacular 2022

The Jacksonville Zoo will be accepting volunteers from the general community this year. The volunteer role will be seasonal through the month of October.

Spooktacular is back at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and you can be a part of it!

Spooktacular is scheduled for Oct. 13th – 16th, Oct. 20th – 23rd and Oct. 27th– 31st.

So, where do you come in? Here are the creepy crew rolls you could fill:

Guest guides will assist attendees in finding their way through the zoo during the event. The volunteers will need to be somewhat familiar with the layout of the zoo and comfortable interacting with guests.

Candy attendants will sweeten the spooky event by passing out candy around the zoo.

Costume characters will dress up as pre-determined characters to provide a spooky atmosphere for guests throughout the park. These volunteers will need to bring their best acting skills!

Hair and Make-up crews will need to arrive before the event to dress and style the characters. These volunteers should have experience in make-up design, cosmetology or sewing. If possible, volunteers should bring their own supplies.

Groups can also volunteer as guides or candy attendants.