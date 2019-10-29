Though they have a reputation for being spooky, bats are critical to our environment. They eat those pesky mosquitos and insects.

A new project tracking bat sounds is showing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens how to better protect Florida’s bat population.

The phrase "blind as a bat" is misleading, as many have quite good eyesight. However, they do hunt in the dark, so they use their ears to sense where their prey is. They use calls so high pitched, it’s nearly impossible for humans to hear them.

Donan Bear from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is in charge of monitoring the wild bat population near the zoo. The partnership is helping scientists learn more about Florida’s bats.

“We want to be able to give back to the community in that way and we’re right here and you should really take care of what’s in your own backyard,” Bear said.

Bear shares the acoustic data collected from the zoo with the FWC.

At the zoo, the acoustic detector and microphone are attached to a 12-foot pole, which connects to the recording device. Then the pole is hammered into the ground and ready to record the ultrasonic bat calls.

”We don’t know very much about Florida bats," Bear said. "I mean we know what’s here, we just don’t know where specifically, what type of habitats -- all the little details that we need to know."

The sounds recorded will identify patterns like eating and mating, giving critical insight into the life of Florida's bats.

The zoo has collected over 1,300 bat sounds in just a week. With the data they collect, they hope it will help protect bats right in our backyard.