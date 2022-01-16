Youth football teams get surprise gift from Trevor Lawrence before trip to Vegas

“Our kids are Definity excited about that. Cleats are a big thing all the way down to what color they were," coach Graham said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three area youth football teams used TIAA Bank stadium Sunday to practice for their upcoming NFL Flag Football tournament in Las Vegas.

The players also received a special gift from the Jacksonville Jaguars to help them bring home the win.

“It’s been a lot of great experiences for these boys to get together and see what other teams around the country are offering," Elizabeth Graham, Sandalwood’s JV Coach, said.

One 9-youth and two 14-youth flag football teams are making the trip.

The Jacksonville Jaguars sponsor the teams and each player got a surprise gift from Trevor Lawrence himself.

“As just a big congratulation and a testament to your hard work, I want to send you guys all a new pair of Adidas cleats," Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Quarterback said.

Coach Elizabeth Graham will be traveling with her team and is making an impact in her own way as one of the only female football coaches in Duval County.

“With the men and the woman, we alwasy respect and value each other's opinions… Everyone has been really great and receptive to having a female coach on the sidelines," coach Graham said.

But it’s more than just football. The players are brought in from all over Jacksonville to work together as one.