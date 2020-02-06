Jacksonville WWII Normandy veteran & Purple Heart recipient turns 100

Plans had to be changed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the community was still able to celebrate Edward Eisele's 100th birthday!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Centennial birthdays always call for celebration. In his 100 years on this Earth, Edward Eisele has lived quite a life.

He's a World War II veteran who fought on the beaches of Normandy and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a first scout for the 4th infantry division and survived being hit by an artillery burst while in Europe.

We first introduced you to Edward Eisele back in June when we profiled his memories of WWII and Normandy on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. He told us then his main goal during WWII was just to keep his country safe.

This weekend he turned 100 years old!

A big party was originally planned for him, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, there had to be some changes made to the plan. His family and senior living facility, HarborChase, organized a surprise motorcade for him instead.