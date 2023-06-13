'A big chunk of change:' Jacksonville woman worried about making student loan payments amid rising living costs

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on a challenge to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Payments could resume by the end of August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — By the end of the month, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on a challenge to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

If the case hasn't been resolved by June 30, student loan payments will resume by the end of August.

Data shows 1-in-5 student loan borrowers could struggle when payments resume, especially if they are dealing with difficulty making other payment obligations.

"I've dreamed of that day I could retire and enjoy my family, enjoy my time, not be on a schedule, and not be worried about getting up at 5:30 a.m every morning. I now still have to worry about that," Jacksonville resident Riva Newton said.

Newton taught for more than 20 years before she retired, but most recently she's had to go back to work, so she could afford to pay back $38,000 in student loans.

"I had to take Social Security at an early age at the earliest age, which is 62, to afford to live anyway," Newton said.

Once payments resume, it's estimated Newton will have to pay $400 each month.

"That's a car payment, that's a 1/4 of rent. That's a big chunk of change," Newton explained.

Newton says she is also worried about the economy.

"How many of these loans that people have out there, they're not going to be able to come up with that with the increase in living expenses, and they're going to go into default? That's going to be another crisis for our country," Newton said.

To prepare for student loan repayment, the U.S. Department of Education says if your financial situation has changed in the last couple of years then changing your repayment plan may reduce how much you owe each month.

You can also take steps to recertify your Income-driven plan or contact your loan servicer to ask for short-term relief.