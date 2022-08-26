Jacksonville woman woken up to shooting victim yelling for help at her door

Valorie Devitt woke up Friday morning on Shannon Avenue the way no one wants to be woken up - at 4:00 a.m. to banging on her door and a man yelling for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police need your help finding the person who shot a man on Jacksonville's Northwest side Friday morning.

The man, who police say is in his early 20's with life-threatening injuries, yelled for help when he banged on the door of Valorie Devitt. Devitt showed First Coast News around her back yard.

"We still got his blood right here," she said, pointing to her patio.

Devitt woke up Friday morning on Shannon Avenue the way no one wants to be woken up - at 4:00 a.m. to banging on her door and a man yelling "help!"

The man apparently collapsed on the back patio area Devitt made herself out of scraps. There are still signs he was there; some items are knocked over, there's a smudge of blood and there's a leftover wrapper from paramedics.

"From there he was saying, 'help,'" Devitt said. "Running and knocked down all my stuff. I don't know who he is. I didn't see him."

Devitt didn't hear any gunshots. She didn't open the door when the man banged on it, she called the police.

Because the man was rushed into surgery, officers don't have any suspect information or a location of where in town the man was shot.

"I'm glad he found a safe place and I'm glad the building of my deck was sturdy," said Devitt.

If you have information that could help, call Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.