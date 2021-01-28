Jacksonville woman wins more than $400K with lucky scratch-off as Florida Lottery celebrates new record

Last week alone, the Florida Lottery estimates the lottery ticket and scratch-off sales generated $64.6 million to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is $405,000 richer after claiming a top prize in the '$500 A Week for Life' scratch-off game.

According to the Florida lottery, the 23-year-old woman bought her ticket from an Mobil gas station in Arlington and chose the lump-sum payment of $405,000.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.97.

The good news for the woman comes as the Florida Lottery itself celebrated a milestone.

Between Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, people in Florida purchased $239.8 million worth of lottery tickets and scratch-offs, an all-time record high for the Florida Lottery. The previous record was set in January of 2016, when $230.7 million in lottery tickets were sold.

Last week alone, the Florida Lottery estimates the sales generated $64.6 million to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

“Thanks to Secretary Davis and the Florida Lottery for their hard work," Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "For more than three decades, lottery dollars have benefitted students and schools across Florida, and this record sales milestone will only help to further that mission.”