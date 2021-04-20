Jacksonville woman turns $20 into $1 million with scratch-off

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was able to turn $20 into $1 million after purchasing a scratch-off on the city's Northside.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that Melinda Atkinson, 59, claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Jacksonville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

The Florida Lottery says Atkinson purchased her winning ticket from Prime Time Food Store, located at 2952 Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.