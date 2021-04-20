x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Jacksonville woman turns $20 into $1 million with scratch-off

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was able to turn $20 into $1 million after purchasing a scratch-off on the city's Northside.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that Melinda Atkinson, 59, claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Jacksonville District Office. 

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

The Florida Lottery says Atkinson purchased her winning ticket from Prime Time Food Store, located at 2952 Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million.

Related Articles