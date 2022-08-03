Jacksonville woman travels to Kentucky to help family devastated by floodwaters

Angel Shepherd said when she heard about the devastation in her hometown of Jackson, Kentucky, she packed her car with donations and drove up from Middleburg.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local woman is asking for help rebuilding her aunt's home after floodwaters devastated it last week in Kentucky.

Angel Shepherd lives in Middleburg, but she said her heart is with her hometown of Jackson, Kentucky. When she heard about the devastation due to the floodwaters, she said she packed her car full of donations and drove up there.

"When I drove into Breathitt County yesterday, it looked like a war zone," she said. "I knew I had to come. I had to do something to try to help my Aunt Barb."

Shepherd said her 73-year-old aunt, Barbara Turner's, home was destroyed by the floodwaters.

“She was sitting in her chair and had gone to sleep, and she was woken by the water on her feet," Shepherd said.

According to Shepherd, the water was waist deep when her aunt's sons rescued her and her husband Thursday.

"I look back up and seen water coming in the hallway and after that it started coming in real fast," Turner said.

“As if this all isn't horrible enough, my Aunt Barb is battling stage four breast cancer," Shepherd said.

Turner and her husband are living at one of their son's homes for now. The floods destroyed everything they own.