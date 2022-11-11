Jacksonville woman who says her felony record held her back holds first fundraiser for future halfway house

Shortly after the initial First Coast News interview, Francina Canady reported she was able to begin the process of making her halfway house a reality.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'A dream come true' is how Francina Canady describes being on her way to opening a halfway house to help people like her.

In October, Canady talked with First Coast News about how she believes her time spent behind bars on drug charges is holding her back from getting a job and earning enough money to achieve her dreams. Canady says because her charges were not in Duval County, she wasn't able to get help from some organizations here.

Now, Canady is working to help others who are dealing with those same issues. Shortly after the initial interview, Canady reported she was able to begin the process of making her halfway house a reality.

The halfway house, called God Unspoken Angels, holds its first fundraiser this weekend. At Barney Brown Park, from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, there will be a fundraiser with free food and giveaways. Barney Brown Park is at 6014 Norwood Avenue in Jacksonville.

Canady says she is hoping to gather donations to buy Christmas presents for the children of cancer patients going through treatment. She says two families are on her list.

Canady says a city councilmember and several local businesses are sponsoring the event Saturday.