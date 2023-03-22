Jacksonville woman pleads guilty, sentenced for deadly shooting near Popeyes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 29-year-old woman charged in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting near a Jacksonville Popeyes in June 2021 has pled guilty this week, according to court documents.
Dawn Browning was charged with second-degree murder.
On June 21, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the Popeyes Chicken at 1324 Dunn Avenue in reference to a reported shooting.
JSO says upon arrival, a man was found suffering with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the torso. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.
Investigators believe the man was walking through a parking lot when Browning pulled alongside him in a dark red or burgundy sedan and shot him in the back, police said.
Investigators believe Browning knew the victim, according to JSO.
Browning was later apprehended in Cobb County on June 22, a police report indicates. She told deputies that the victim has recently stolen money from her boyfriend.