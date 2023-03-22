Jacksonville woman pleads guilty, sentenced for deadly shooting near Popeyes

Investigators believe a man was walking through a parking lot of Popeyes when Dawn Browning pulled alongside him and shot him in the back, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 29-year-old woman charged in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting near a Jacksonville Popeyes in June 2021 has pled guilty this week, according to court documents.

Dawn Browning was charged with second-degree murder.

On June 21, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the Popeyes Chicken at 1324 Dunn Avenue in reference to a reported shooting.

JSO says upon arrival, a man was found suffering with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the torso. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Investigators believe the man was walking through a parking lot when Browning pulled alongside him in a dark red or burgundy sedan and shot him in the back, police said.

Investigators believe Browning knew the victim, according to JSO.