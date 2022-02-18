Marion Merritt reacts to news of a woman in New York being the third person cured of HIV. She says it's great news as she has battled HIV for 26 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Scientists believe they’ve cured a New York woman of HIV and if this is the case, she’d be the first woman and third person, ever, to be cured of the virus.

A local woman living with HIV says the news impacts her.

Marion Merritt says it's because 26 years after her positive HIV diagnosis, she doesn’t know how she got it.

“It’s been kind of rough. It’s been up and down. I have my good days and I have my bad days,” said Merritt.

Merritt says when she heard the news of a New York woman possibly being cured of HIV, she couldn’t help but think it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s great that scientists and chemists are working hard to cure HIV. I just think we’ve been out on the back burner too,” said Merritt.

Dr. Mohammed Reza, a local infectious disease specialist, says the treatment option for the New York woman may only be available to a small percentage of people living with the virus.

“Undergoing that sort of chemotherapy and transplantation isn’t a viable option for everybody living with HIV,” said Reza.

The New York patient was HIV positive and battling cancer.

She had a stem cell transplant to see if doctors could cure her Leukemia.

Reza says it was a dangerous procedure that could compromise the immune system.

“Undergoing chemotherapy and causing your immune system to completely disappear and then getting a bone marrow transplant is a pretty extensive procedure,” said Reza.

Reza says the first step to fighting the spread of HIV is getting tested and knowing your status.

That is a key point that Merritt says she agrees with.