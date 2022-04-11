'It’s very difficult:' Jacksonville woman injured on motorcycle pleads for help

Brandy Vogel was involved in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash. She's asking for help finding the person appearing to drive a white Chevy Malibu.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is crying out for help finding the person she says hit her and kept going while she was riding her motorcycle last Sunday near Zoo Parkway on the Northside.

Brandy Vogel has a broken nose, damage to her spinal cord and leg.

“It’s very difficult, and I’ve been really trying to suppress my emotions just because I don’t want to physically hurt myself further right now,” said Vogel.

Vogel says she is thankful to be alive, but she’s on a mission to find out who hit her motorcycle Sunday night and kept driving.

“I like to think that if anyone were too regardless of the reason, hit another individual, stop to at least check on them and make sure they’re okay because we’re all human, and we should be looking out for each other,” said Vogel.

Video from another rider’s motorcycle shows what happened.

Vogel was headed home on Zoo Parkway near Heckscher Drive when she says a white sedan ran a red light.

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for a crash report.

Vogel’s friend witnessed the entire incident.

“I couldn’t think of anything else, I thought of her, got off my bike as quickly as I could to get to her,” said James Brinkley, friend.

Vogel says she thinks the person responsible for the crash was in a White Chevy Malibu.

“It’s not something I asked for and the person responsible really needs to step forward,” said Vogel.