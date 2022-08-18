Jacksonville woman can’t seem to get her house fixed after hurricane damage

In 2019, Liz Owens enrolled in a state program that helps eligible homeowners rebuild or replace hurricane-damaged homes but years later and nothing has been done.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Matthew and Irma took a toll on Westside woman's home.

“I'm like so discouraged at this point, I don’t want to sell the only home that I grew up in. I want to be able to leave this home for my grandchildren," said Liz Owens.

In October 2019, Owens enrolled in Rebuild Florida a program created by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to repair, rebuild, or replace damaged homes across the hardest hit communities.

“I really do believe they dropped the ball regarding my case because like I said I've had three case analysts on my own case," said Owens.

Owens says the agency did a roof inspection in 2020 and since then they told her that she only had a lead paint inspection left which hasn’t been done, and it's been two years.

"According to what I was told once they do the lead paint inspection and I know they are going to find lead paint," said Owens. "They are supposed to knock down the house and give me a whole new floor plan. Maybe a three bedroom - two bath because they have to bring up to code and right now my house is not up to code."

She says her experience with Rebuild Florida hasn’t been good.

“I hope they get on the job, I don’t want to have to sell my house," said Owens. "That’s not an option at this point. I want to keep my house."