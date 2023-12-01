Denay Jossey was hit while outside of her vehicle helping to change a flat tire. Her sister says she received the phone call about the crash while in Georgia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is asking for help with medical expenses after their loved one was injured in a crash on the Mathews Bridge last week.

According to family members, 20-year-old Denay Jossey was changing a flat tire on the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle.

A crash report shows the driver of the vehicle that hit Jossey was going too fast for the conditions.

“She’s holding up as good as she can with the circumstances, it’s really starting to take a toll on her mentally,” said Quandra Hightower, the victim’s sister.

Jossey has had six surgeries since Tuesday, Jan. 3 when she was hit.Her sister says doctors are trying to save her leg from being amputated.

Conditions were extremely foggy on the night Jossey was hit.

“Here I am in another city, not knowing if my sister was alive or not to be honest,” said Hightower.

The biggest concern now is getting Jossey back to good health.

Hightower also has a message for drivers.

“For the past week or so, I’ve been the most stressed I have been in my life and it honestly feels like I’m just waiting to wake up from a bad dream,” said Hightower.

“Just pay attention, it’s Florida law that drivers are supposed to be on the lookout for disabled vehicles."