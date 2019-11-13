JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman can celebrate her birthday in style after claiming a $2-million top prize from playing the $10 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

Valerie Domke claimed the prize in Tallahassee just three days before her 49th birthday. Domke chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,405,000.

Domke purchased her winning ticket from Grand Central Station at 7695 Merrill Road, the news release said. The retailer will also receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.