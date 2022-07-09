Jacksonville woman has been dealing with bats in her apartment for more than a year

The woman says the bats are leaving tons of droppings and it appears they are populating.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bats have taken over a Jacksonville woman’s home. It’s now been two years and she can’t get rid of them.

“I don’t feel safe in my apartment and this is just ridiculous conditions that I'm living in right now," Brianna Dearmon said.

Dearmon has lived at the Bentley green apartment homes for two years and last year she started noticing bats on her patio.

“I contacted the apartment complex at this time to let them know. They did let me know bats are protected species in Florida and there’s not much they can do about the issue and they came out and used foam silent to foam my patio," Dearmon said.

Dearmon said the bats broke through the foam. Now she finds dead bats on her sidewalks. One even made into her apartment.

First Coast News called coastal wildlife services to try to find her help. Owner Jason Shepard tells me this isn’t the first time he’s seen this.

The bats are protected and can’t just be killed. They have to be moved by professionals, which isn’t easy, and if done on your own, can be dangerous.

“If it lands on you, scratches you, bite you, any interaction you may have with a bat its required and highly suggested you get rabies shots," Dearmon said.

For Dearmon, she just wants these bats out of her house.

First Coast News has been working on this story for a couple day and called the corporate office, who never got back to us.

Dearmon says randomly a year later, the same week we called a worker stopped by to get rid of the bats.