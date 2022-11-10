Jacksonville volunteers pack 1,000 healthy meals for children over the weekend

Nemours Children's Health and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack packed the bags Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some children rely on meals at school and are left with fewer options over the weekend. On Monday teams in Jacksonville worked to help change that.

Nemours Children's Health and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack are packing 1,000 healthy weekend meals for students. The meals are going to students at Andrew Robinson, Northwestern and Annie R. Morgan Elementary Schools.

First Coast Blessings in a Backpack partners with nearly 50 schools in three counties. Packing these meals is how Nemours is celebrating Nemours CARES Week.



Dr. Gary Josephson is the chief medical officer and says this especially helps children in food deserts.

"Your next guaranteed meal would be on Monday," Josephson said about children relying on meals at school even over the weekend. "So this is our way of giving back and helping them to stay nutritious, healthy so they can start their new week bright and ready to go."

Josephson encourages more people to volunteer with the hospital or with Blessings in a Backpack.

