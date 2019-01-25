JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — David Wright served 23 years in the United States Navy and is proud of his service. Now the veteran is living with the invisible wounds of war.

"I did boots on the ground in Iraq and Kuwait," Wright said. "When I got back, I was diagnosed with PTSD."

Four years ago, he was matched with Shawn, a service dog.

"He kept me calm, we played outside together," he said.

David and Sheila Wright said Shawn was more than a four-legged friend -- he was family.

"They were peas and carrots," Sheila Wright said. "They slept together on the floor and when David was upset, he would put his paw on his leg."

Last weekend, David Wright surrendered Shawn to Florida Service Dogs, Inc.

He said the decision was more difficult than expected.

"Like my wife said, 'peas and carrots' and now the peas are gone," he said.

David Wright was matched with Shawn, but it was always a shared ownership with the service. On Your Side was told that it's not unusual when it comes to service dogs.

David Wright said he made the decision after he was told that Shawn needed surgery and the cost was $3,000.

"That's money I didn't have," he said.

He has turned to the Department of Veteran Affairs for help and was referred to the Veteran center. He also reached out to On Your Side.

He said he needs a service dog.

"Sometimes I feel anxious and overwhelmed," he said. "I just go outside and walk around the grass."

On Your Side contacted the K9s for Warriors program. CEO Rory Diamond said he will see what they can do to help the veteran.

David Wright spoke with Diamond and was given instructions on what he needs to do.

After his call, David Wright told On Your Side he's willing to start over and he is going to work with the K9s for Warriors program going forward.

It may take a couple of months, but he is willing to wait, and First Coast News will follow up when he is matched with a new companion.