'Love letter to the Arlington community': Jacksonville University unveils 20-foot monument

The 20-foot glass-and-steel monument titled Obelisk, recalls the history of the Arlington community and "represents upward vision pointing to the sky."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers approaching the roundabout near the main welcoming point of Jacksonville University may have noticed a particular gem implanted right in its center. On Wednesday, the university unveiled a "love letter to the Arlington community" with a 20-foot glass-and-steel obelisk, according to a news release.

Titled Obelisk and below the glass on the monument, are bronze panels decorated with images of the local community and its rich history, the release states. One image celebrates Norman Studios, founded in the Old Arlington neighborhood in 1916, which produced silent films featuring African American casts and addressed social issues of the day. Another panel depicts the Mathews Bridge, which connects Arlington to Downtown Jacksonville, while an aircraft carrier represents a celebration of Jacksonville's strong Naval presence. A fourth panel will be used as a dedication plaque, the release states.

“Shan Shan Sheng’s Obelisk stands as a monumental work that recalls the history of our community and invites us to imagine a bold future," Dean of the Linda Berry Stein College of Fine Arts & Humanities at Jacksonville University Dr. Timothy Snyder said in the release. "Public art humanizes public space. Obelisk, at the center of the new turbo roundabout, creates a dynamic new civic plaza that we hope will be a source of pride to the citizens of Arlington and city of Jacksonville for generations to come.”

The monument was designed, fabricated and installed by world-renowned artist, Shan Shan Sheng with support from the Renew Arlington CRA, the Cultural Council and longtime Jacksonville University partner Haskell, the release states. Sheng has pieces installed in four of the world's tallest buildings as well as in other major centers of education and civic engagement, the release states. She has also completed more than 30 public art pieces across the United States, Europe and Asia.

“The shape of the obelisk represents upward vision pointing to the sky, with its bronze base, embossed with symbols of historical significance to the Arlington community of Jacksonville, connecting back to the earth,” Sheng said.