JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Faculty and staff at Jacksonville University's Keigwin School of Nursing are showing their support for their alumni on the frontlines of the coronavirus. Their mission is to boost morale and let them know they're not alone.

“It just personally hit me hard when the nurses that we've trained and helped to develop as nurses over the years were reaching out in fear,” Melissa McRae, Clinical Assistant Professor, said. “They were scared, and they felt like they didn't have the stuff they needed or weren't going to have it, and they wanted help and advice.”



McRae and her colleagues at Jacksonville University got to work collecting supplies to make sure the nurses have what they need.

“Between the Nocatee Helping Hands Group, which is led by some pretty amazing women, and JU nursing faculty and the Dolphin Nurse Alumni Group, we've been able to donate over 1,000 masks at this point and treats, goggles and actual PPE supplies. personal protection equipment,” McRae said.

They have created a network of people to help in different ways.

“If you could purchase or donate fabric for the masks, if you could cut it prep it and pin it...," she said. "They put instructions out there on the Facebook page, and we have a series of houses that are drop off points to go to different hospitals or through different networks.”

Masks being donated to nurses

JU Nursing Advocates Facebook Page

They launched the JU Nursing Advocates Facebook page to centralize their efforts.



“A lot of people think at home well I do have a stash of N95 masks, but what good is that going to do? Every little mask makes a difference,” Amber Santos, a Clinical Assistant Professor, explained. “So even if you have something at home, and if you're not using it please consider donating it to the nurses and the health care workers on the front line because there is a need.”

If you want to get involved and donate supplies or just leave a message of support for the nurses on the frontlines you can connect through the Facebook page they started.



“I want our alum to know we are proud of you. We are here for you and we appreciate your sacrifice, and we love you,” Santos said.

