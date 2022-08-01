Jacksonville University names new Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences

A respected researcher and lecturer, Dr. Corbo has earned multiple awards and honors and attracts important grant funding in innovative areas of biological science.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University named Dr. Christopher Corbo as new Dean of the University’s College of Arts & Sciences Monday.

Dr. Corbo comes to Jacksonville from Wagner College in New York, where he served for more than a decade as an instructor, researcher and leader, a JU spokesperson said. He holds four degrees: a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master of Science in Microbiology from Wagner College, as well as a Master of Philosophy in Biology and a Ph.D. in Molecular Neuroscience from City University of New York.

“Dr. Corbo is an energetic and accomplished thought leader, and Jacksonville University is proud to welcome him to our prestigious College of Arts & Sciences, the heart of our liberal arts university,” said Jacksonville University President Tim Cost. “He brings a fresh perspective, solid experience, and creative thinking to the important task of overseeing and leading the core disciplines that every Jacksonville University student will learn.”

During his time at Wagner College, Dr. Corbo served as the director of the Wagner College Electron Microscopy Center, director of Wagner College Planetarium, program director of the microbiology graduate program, the faculty grants coordinator, chair of the Department of Biological Sciences, and, most recently, the assistant provost and dean of graduate studies, a JU spokesperson said.

“Dr. Corbo’s academic and administrative experience will uplift our faculty and student experiences by cultivating conversations surrounding the design of a well-rounded education, promoting research and teaching development, creating new partnerships with our Jacksonville industry, and advocating for transformational projects that cut across our five colleges,” said Jacksonville University Provost Dr. Chris Sapienza.

A highly respected researcher and sought-after lecturer, Dr. Corbo has earned over 16 academic awards and honors and has attracted important grant funding in innovative areas of biological science. His work has been featured in more than 20 publications and respected journals, including the Journal of Biological Chemistry, Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience, Scientific Reports (Nature journal), and NeuroSci.

“Jacksonville University is at the forefront of the changing landscape in higher education and I am excited to join a university in a phase of growth,” said Dr. Corbo. “The university’s forward-thinking leadership and dedicated faculty make a wonderful team to build new, dynamic, and interdisciplinary programming for the students of today.”