Wrongful death suit against Jacksonville University for runner's suicide may go to federal court

Julia Pernsteiner died by suicide in 2021. Family says lack of accommodation for learning disabilities at school and bullying by her coach had a hand in her suicide.

A wrongful death lawsuit accusing Jacksonville University and a former JU track coach of contributing to a student athlete's suicide may move to federal court.

Attorneys for JU and Grigg entered a new court filing Saturday, asking that the case be moved from Duval County Court to the District Court of Middle District of Florida.

The university and former track and field coach Ron Grigg are being sued by Julia Pernsteiner's parents, Ray and Lynne Pernsteiner. Julia Pernsteiner died by suicide in November 2021. She had been at JU for less than a year, having transferred in January 2021 from the University of Pikeville in Kentucky.

The lawsuit alleges that JU was negligent, violated Julia Pernsteiner's sports contract, and failed to follow requirements such as the federal Title IX protection against sex discrimination, the Americans with Disabilities Act and another civil rights law known as the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

Because Ray and Lynne Pernsteiner live in Minnesota, the case satisfies the "diversity of citizenship" requirement to be moved into federal court. This requirement is fulfilled if the plaintiffs and defendants live in different states.

To be moved to federal court, the amount of money at stake in a case has to be more than $75,000, according to United States Law. Court filings show the Pernsteiners are seeking more than $100,000 in this case.

The suit also alleges Grigg intentionally caused Julia emotional distress.

“Teammates recall Grigg taking a special satisfaction in humiliating Julia, referring to her as ‘retarded,’ ‘the slowest f------ runner on the team’ and unable to ‘wipe your own a--,’” the suit says. “Julia, already struggling academically, now found that the sport she loved and found comfort in was the source of her coach’s targeted ridicule and harassment.”

Pernsteiner and other team members complained to JU’s administration about the coach, but “the school closed ranks around Grigg and refused to take any action,” the lawsuit states. “As long as Grigg’s teams were competitive, JU tolerated his outrageous behavior towards team members.”

The lawsuit quotes an email it says Pernsteiner sent to Athletic Director Alex Ricker-Gilbert the month before her death, saying she was “more than heartbroken” about being dropped from the team.

The lawsuit also accuses Grigg of “fat shaming” and “ridiculing” the young women he coached at JU.

According to the filing, the Pernsteiners say Julia’s grades fell due to JU’s “failure to provide the promised and agreed upon reasonable accommodations” that fall under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which she qualified for.

The Pernsteiners say Julia needed to use the academic support center, but it closed during the 20-21 summer semester, leaving her “unable to complete assignments and examinations.” JU reportedly denied her attempt to drop the courses, and her grades plummeted.

In a statement, JU said: “The students, faculty, and staff of Jacksonville University continue to mourn Julia’s tragic death and we sympathize with the Pernsteiner family for their loss. Per university policy, we do not comment on pending litigation.”

Julia told police about abuse

On Oct. 22, 2021, Julia met with a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer after she told a doctor that she was being abused by Grigg.

The meeting was recorded on the officer's bodyworn camera and released publicly.

She told the officer about verbal abuse by Grigg, saying he would "blow up" her phone with derogatory messages. She also said that Grigg knew she was speaking out against him and said she was going to destroy her team by doing so.

The instances that stuck out to her the most, she said, were Grigg's "offhand statements." She remembered him saying things like "You're not smart, you're not fast, like, why do I keep you around?"

She told the officer it felt like Grigg was saying "go kill yourself." A month later, she was dead.

Julia did not press charges against Grigg after this meeting.

If you or someone you know is in crisis -- there is help available 24-7. Call or text 9-8-8 to reach the suicide prevention and crisis lifeline.