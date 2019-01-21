JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of people are gathering at Jacksonville University for the Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse Sunday night.

The watch party started at 7 p.m. with over 200 people expected to be in attendance.

Upwards of 10 powerful telescopes and binoculars will be provided for guests through the Northeast Florida Astronomical Society, according to the event's Facebook page.

Expect to start seeing the eclipse begin around 10:33 p.m. on Sunday. The total eclipse will begin at 11:41 p.m. and reach totality at 12:12 a.m. From there, it remains a total lunar eclipse until 12:43 a.m. and moves back out to a partial eclipse by 1:50 a.m.

This eclipse will be visible across the U.S. as long as cloud cover isn't an issue.

