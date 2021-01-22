Jacksonville University evacuated due to threat made to campus

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville University has been evacuated following a "threat of violence" made to the campus Friday afternoon, according to the university's website.
University officials alerted students on the school's website and through an emergency message system that a threat had been made to the campus.
Officials say the incident is currently under investigation and authorities have been notified at this time. Students are urged to evacuate to a safe place off-campus.
You can view the full message below:
Due to a threat made this afternoon (January 22), anyone currently on campus is asked to evacuate IMMEDIATELY. Authorities have been notified, and the incident is under investigation. Find a safe place to shelter off campus until further notice.
First Coast News has a crew on scene and are working to bring you more information as this story develops.