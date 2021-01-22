Jacksonville University evacuated due to threat made to campus

Officials say the incident is currently under investigation and authorities have been notified.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville University has been evacuated following a "threat of violence" made to the campus Friday afternoon, according to the university's website.

University officials alerted students on the school's website and through an emergency message system that a threat had been made to the campus.

Officials say the incident is currently under investigation and authorities have been notified at this time. Students are urged to evacuate to a safe place off-campus.

You can view the full message below:

Due to a threat made this afternoon (January 22), anyone currently on campus is asked to evacuate IMMEDIATELY. Authorities have been notified, and the incident is under investigation. Find a safe place to shelter off campus until further notice.

JU is under a mandatory evacuation until further notice. There has been a threat of violence made against our campus community. We will alert students when it's all clear. If you are a student, make sure you have signed up for emergency text alerts: https://t.co/zhCIkkc5jZ — jacksonvilleu (@JacksonvilleU) January 22, 2021