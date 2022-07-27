Jacksonville toddler considered for oxygen therapy after near drowning

Ayla Pinkett is a 16-month-old baby who is being considered for an expensive hyperbaric oxygen treatment after she nearly drowned at Madelyn Oaks apartments in June.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In June, 16-month-old Ayla Pinkett was pulled from a retention pond in Madelyn Oaks Apartments after a near drowning accident.

Ayla is now in a comatose state, her family says. Medical professionals have given her parents little hope that she would be Ayla again.

However, they say they are not giving up, and they've been inspired to fight after hearing about a young girl in a similar situation returning to near normal.

Ayla's parents started a GoFundMe to raise money for her medical treatment.

Recently, North Florida Hyperbarics agreed to help Ayla with the Hyperbaric Oxygen treatment she needs if she can get the prerequisites.

First Coast News spoke with Carol Slasor, the office manager, for North Florida Hyberbarics who says, "you know how you have a computer, and you're trying to get to a website? You can go through Google or Yahoo. The brain also works with creating new pathways to that area where if you're trying to get to a lobe that's been damaged... oxygen will grow new lobes to communicate with that area."

"Within patients we've seen, we've had good success with open wounds," says Slasor.

So far, Ayla's family has raised over $6,500 on GoFundMe.