Jacksonville to hold traditional fireworks display over St. Johns River

The fireworks show will begin at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: Video above is from a story on Independence Day fireworks during the COVID-19 pandemic in Jacksonville that originally aired on July 4, 2020.

While "old acquaintance" should never be forgotten, 2020 is no doubt a year that many people would rather forget. Perhaps no year in recent memory has so many people waiting for the clock to strike midnight on Jan. 1 to officially begin 2021.

The City of Jacksonville announced the traditional fireworks show over the St. Johns River will continue this year, despite the pandemic.

The city will launch the fireworks on a barge east of the Main Street Bridge, between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels.

The city invites people to come celebrate the new year with several places to view the fireworks, along the Northbank and Southbank in downtown. Among the areas to see the fireworks are the Riverwalk, Riverfront Plaza and Friendship Fountain.