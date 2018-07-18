Police are searching for a Jacksonville teen who was last seen at a gas station on July 11 after leaving a home with a group of friends.

Corbin Odell Johnson, 18, was last seen getting in and out of a black car at the Valero gas station on Harts Road, according to his friends and family.

The teen was wearing a white shirt, white pants and white Jordan sneakers. He also has a "U" tattooed on his neck, the name "Milissa" tattooed on his left arm and "Jordan" tattooed on his chest.

His parents said they knew something was wrong when he didn't return their texts the next day.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS.

