Jacksonville Teen Organizes Charity Walk Raising Awareness for Sjogren's Syndrome

“Being faced with a diagnosis that can’t be fixed something that she’s going to live with the rest of her life is quite shocking.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gabriella Parker a junior in high school and active in Jacksonville’s local theater scene was diagnosed with Sjogren's Syndrome, an auto immune disease that affects salivary glands and causes joint pains.

“I look like I had golf balls in the sides of my face and we would go to the EMT, we go to the primary doctor, the pediatric doctor and no one could really figure out what was going on," said Gabriella Parker.

She had symptoms when she was nine it wasn’t until eleven years old doctors finally took a biopsy and narrowed it down to Sjogren’s syndrome. As a mother, Aimee Parker says this was an uneasy experience.

“Being faced with a diagnosis that can’t be fixed something that she’s going to live with the rest of her life is quite shocking," said Aimee Parker, Gabriella's mother.

Sjogren’s syndrome is condition that is more common in women around the age of forty and older.

“They estimate that about four million women in America have Sjogren’s syndrome and not necessarily all of those are diagnosed," said Gabriella.

Treatment can manage the symptoms of the auto immune disease but it isn’t curable, but Parker stands strong through it all.

“I mean it’s kind a of day to day thing if i wake up and I’m a little sore maybe I’ll drink some tea and take an Epsom salt bath or take an anti inflammatory pill like Advil," said Gabriella.

To bring awareness Parker partnered with the Sjogren’s foundation this month and is having a virtual walk December 19th at 10 a.m.

“Anything I can do to make that journey easier for other people, whether that means spreading awareness or raising money to find a drug that may work better for someone else I feel like that’s really the main goal," said Gabriella.

So far she raised over nine thousand dollars and her end goal is to reach ten thousand dollars.

If you would like to donate the cause or join the virtual walk on zoom click the link below: