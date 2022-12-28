Jacksonville says the Taliban knows where relatives are hiding in Afghanistan

Sayed Hashimi said the Taliban gave his family in Afghanistan 30 days to surrender.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sayed Hashimi needs help getting his relatives out of Afghanistan; either get them to the United States or migrate them to Pakistan. At this point, Hashimi is pleading for the government or organizations to do something. For 10 years, his father-in-law and brother-in-law assisted the US Army. Ever since the Islamic fundamentalist group took control of the country, Hashimi's relatives have been hiding. He said they go house-to-house seeking refuge. As of Tuesday, he said the Taliban caught on to their whereabouts.

"They've [the taliban] found some locations because of the couriers we use for groceries," Hashimi said. "These couriers help families that are in the same position as my family."

He's not getting help from the couriers anymore. Hashimi said he received a message from the Taliban through one of the couriers. The group demanded his relatives surrender to them or there would be dire consequences.

"From now on, they're not gonna use a suicide bomb attack but an aerial attack," Hashimi explained.

The Jacksonville man told First Coast News his family will not surrender. He's been trying for more than a year to get his family out, but the fundamentalist group controls the airports. Hashimi expressed how he feels like he's done everything he can to help, but nothing is working in their favor. Nowadays, recourses are running low, he said the winter is brutally cold and his family doesn't have electricity. Plus, his family can't get groceries and medicine any more.

"If I could talk to the Taliban I would say 'Hey, let my family go. They have nothing to do with you.'"

Hashimi said his family could use all the help they can get. He told First Coast News he needs 10 Special Immigrant Visas. Hashimi said the Taliban would go after his extended family if the father or brother-in-law escaped. At the very least, he needs help getting his family to Pakistan. Hashimi said the visas cost at least $700, and he doesn't have enough to fund all 10.