Jacksonville Symphony reopens Wednesday after a 6-month hiatus due to COVID-19

For the first time in six months, the symphony will take the stage for a sold-out and socially-distanced concert.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sounds of normalcy are particularly appreciated in these strange times and starting Wednesday evening, the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra makes a welcome return to live performance.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store or an adult in a gelato store," said Steven Libman, CEO and president of the Jacksonville Symphony.

The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra will hold two test concerts Wednesday and Thursday.

“It is so exciting to be back because we have been dormant since March, and now we are back," Libman said. "We have two open-house concerts for the community, which, by the way, are sold out.”

The concert will have no intermission. People must wear masks and have their temperature checked at the door. Hand sanitizing stations are available.

“We reduced the size of the house from 1,800 to 582, and this way everybody stays six feet apart," Libman said. "If you’re coming together in a group of two or a group of four, that group can sit together, but then that group will be six feet apart from everybody else.”

Social distancing also applies to the musicians.

“Physical distancing also matters on the stage," Libman said. "We can only fit 54 musicians on the stage. Some of our concerts have over 70 musicians.”

