Jacksonville students create postcards to send to space

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville students created their own postcards to be sent to space, according to a news release from the River City Science Academy.
Students at the academy created the postcards in partnership with a local STEMP organization, Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub. The organization is working with Club of the Future to give Florida students the opportunity to send postcards to space and back.
The club's first activity asks K-12 students to send postcards with their answers to the question "Why do you think Earth needs space?"
The postcards will then be flown to space and back on an upcoming rocket launch. The postcards will then be sent back to the students with a "Flown to Space" stamp.
“Activities like this are great for getting students engaged and excited about science," said Sel Buyuksarac, one of the co-founders of the school. "The idea of something you make going to space and getting sent back to you is thrilling and so many of our students put a lot of thought into their postcards. We love STEM at RCSA and providing activities to our students like this does wonders in sparking a passion for pursuing future careers in the field. One day we will have our own alumni as astronauts in space to receive our postcards.”