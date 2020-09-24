Jacksonville social justice groups react to Breonna Taylor decision, vow to keep marching in support of Black lives

Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition says Breonna Taylor was unjustly targeted.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In Louisville and in Jacksonville there are passionate pleas for justice for victims of gun violence.

"A beautiful 26-year-old Black woman was killed by police and the system has decided to let her killers get away," Ben Frazier said.

He's part of the Jacksonville's Northside Coalition and says the indictment returned against one officer in the Breonna Taylor case doesn't go far enough to protecting the innocent.

He believes Taylor was unjustly targeted.

"How many times will America let this happen? How many Black lives must be lost? We say it's time to put an end to open season on Black people. It's time for police putting an end to shooting us in the streets," Frazier told First Coast News.

Frazier says the marches and protests in Jacksonville, which is a result of lives lost at the hands of police, will continue.

He's been pushing for more police accountability and transparency and says real change won't come unless there's a unified effort to strengthen the relationship with the police and the people they serve.