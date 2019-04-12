JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 11 years old, Takeeya Woods suddenly started to lose her vision.

As a teen and well into her adulthood, she suffered from keratoconus, an eye disease that causes the cornea to develop into an abnormal shape.

"My eyes would get so bad to where I can't function at work," Woods said. "I can't drive, the light hurts. It's been days where I've been in so much pain, I just cry."

"We are not entirely sure what causes keratoconus, but we do feel there is a hereditary component involved in these patients in how they develop it and why they develop it," Dr. Ravi Patel said. Patel is a board certified ophthalmologist with The Florida Eye Specialists in Riverside.

"It's a hereditary condition that usually effects both of the eyes and one eye is generally worse than the other," Dr. Patel said, "and overtime, instead of the cornea, which is the clear window of the eye, being round it develops a conical or cone like shape and that's why it's called keratoconus."

The only way to treat it is through a corneal transplant. Due to Woods' condition, she struggled to make ends meet. Although she lost her sight, she didn't lose focus of her two young sons.

"I was getting fired from jobs, but it's just like I know they need and they are depending on me and I never had it in me to give up," Woods said.



After years of misdiagnosis and severe pain, Woods was introduced to Dr. Patel. With his help she received a cornea donated from the Lions Eye Bank. Dr. Patel also covered the cost and performed the life changing procedure.



"We felt what's the best way to reshape her life and change it and it was by giving her the gift of sight and giving her her vision back so she could now go forward and do the things that she wants to do," Dr. Patel said.



One of those things includes being able to finally see her sons when they wake up on Christmas.

"I'm happy, I'm back at work right before the holidays," Woods said. "I'm happy, I'm looking forward to it."

In an effort to help those in need, Florida Eye Specialists is currently creating a foundation to provide free services and programs.








