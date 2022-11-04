Jacksonville Sherriff's Office to honor fallen officers at memorial service

For the first time ever, the Police Memorial service is being held at night Monday, with a candlelight vigil after the names of 64 fallen officers are read aloud.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police will host the annual Police Memorial service Monday night.

For the first time ever, the service is being held at night, with a candlelight vigil to be held after the names of 64 fallen officers are read aloud.

Police Auxiliary Sergeant Louis “Lou” Livatino has been added to the memorial wall. Livatino died in January 2021 from complications due to COVID-19.

"It's really something that we want these families to realize that we all feel the sacrifice they've made, and they're not forgotten," said Randy Reaves, President of the Fraternal Order of Police. "We do this every year, and it's great to see all the different family members come together at one event one night."

The service starts at 8 p.m. outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Road closures in the area will begin at 5 p.m.

Livatino's wife, Sheryl, shared the following words with First Coast News last year to honor her late husband:

“My husband Lou Livatino was passionate about JSO, the reserves and the community. He loved it so much, he lived and breathed it. But most of all he loved all the people, he always put others first and he volunteered whenever he could for the community,” she said. She said they knew each other more than 30 years and were married for 10.

“Lou would be touched by the outpouring of love and support, by the community and the force, as am I. He was a wonderful husband and was many things to many people,” Livatino's wife said.