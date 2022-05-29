Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers respond to a person shot at Shenandoah Ave.

Incident occurred at Eden St. and Potomac Ave. Non-life threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that officers responded to a person shot at Shenandoah Avenue in Jacksonville at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 29.

The incident occurred at Eden St. and Potomac Ave., according to a JSO dispatch.

Officers discovered a male in his 20s who had been shot in the head, sustaining a non-life threatening minor wound, the dispatch continued.

Officers said from victim statements, it appeared an argument ensued between the individual and a former employer. During the argument the victim was shot, police said.