x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers respond to a person shot at Shenandoah Ave.

Incident occurred at Eden St. and Potomac Ave. Non-life threatening injuries.
Credit: First Coast News
Sunday, May 29, 11 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at Shenandoah Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that officers responded to a person shot at Shenandoah Avenue in Jacksonville at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 29.

The incident occurred at Eden St. and Potomac Ave., according to a JSO dispatch.

Officers discovered a male in his 20s who had been shot in the head, sustaining a non-life threatening minor wound, the dispatch continued.

Officers said from victim statements, it appeared an argument ensued between the individual and a former employer. During the argument the victim was shot, police said.

JSO are withholding release of any names involved at this time.

More Videos

In Other News

Herbie Hancock, Jazz Fest highlight