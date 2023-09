This goat was found lost in the 5200 block of Dodge Road. If you know who its owners are, call 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is this your goat?

If you haven't found him by now, he might be in the slammer.

This little guy was picked up by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after he was found wandering in the 5200 block of Dodge Road near the intersection with West 45th Street.

Police say he wandered away from home... and his family is yet to be found.