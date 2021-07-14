JSO searching for man reported missing under unusual circumstances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man reported missing under unusual circumstances in the Mandarin area.
At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the Julington Creek Marina on San Jose Boulevard after 33-year-old Matthew Sharpe was reported missing.
He was last seen by witnesses walking his dog between noon and 1 p.m., according to the JSO. At about 1:30 p.m., witnesses told police the dog was found swimming in the water with its leash still attached.
Anyone with information on Sharpe is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.