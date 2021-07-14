JSO searching for man reported missing under unusual circumstances

#JSO is looking for 33 yoa, W/M, Matthew Sharpe. Last seen near Julington Creek Marina with dog. Dog later found swimming in water with leash still attached.



Anyone having seen Mr. Sharpe is asked to call #JSO at 904-630-0500.



For more go to: https://t.co/l6fgbC2kZn pic.twitter.com/zuXdkMcZ3a