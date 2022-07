JSO says the girl is not able to identify herself. She is 10 to 12 years old. Call 904-630-0500 if you recognize her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying a 10-to-12-year-old girl in order to get her home safely.

The girl was found earlier today near McDuff Avenue and Strickland Street by Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

JSO said the girl is unable to assist in identifying herself and a canvass of the area was unsuccessful.