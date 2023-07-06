Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searching for missing endangered adult

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered adult woman last seen on Jacksonville's westside.
Hailey McCarthy, 32, was last seen by family in the afternoon hours on July 1 in the Blanding Boulevard and Lakeshore Boulevard area.
Police say McCarthy is diagnosed with autism and are seeking her whereabouts as they are "in the midst of a separate investigation." It is unknown if her disappearance is connected to another case.
McCarthy is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone having seen or who may know McCarthy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.