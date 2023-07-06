Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searching for missing endangered adult

Police say 32-year-old Hailey McCarthy is diagnosed with autism and was last seen by family in the afternoon hours of July 1 on Jacksonville's westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered adult woman last seen on Jacksonville's westside.

Hailey McCarthy, 32, was last seen by family in the afternoon hours on July 1 in the Blanding Boulevard and Lakeshore Boulevard area.

Police say McCarthy is diagnosed with autism and are seeking her whereabouts as they are "in the midst of a separate investigation." It is unknown if her disappearance is connected to another case.

McCarthy is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.