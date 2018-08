National Night Out is a nation-wide event that promotes bettering police-community partnerships.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is participating in the event and your community can too. It requires signing up at this link. Depending on the efforts of the neighborhood many different types of events may be held from things like ice cream socials to simply leaving on a porch light in solidarity for the men and women in blue.

You can find out more about the national campaign here.

