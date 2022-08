If you own this lost pig, or know who does, JSO is asking you to call 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office picked up this black pig in the area of 8100 Mariner Street, near Cahoon Road and I-10. Don't worry, he didn't do anything wrong -- he's just lost.

If you know who this pig belongs to and can help him go all the way home, please call JSO at 904-630-0500.