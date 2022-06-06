Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests 23-year-old accused of murder

The arrest of Mervin Flaherty, 23, stems from a January 2 incident where the victim crashed a vehicle near Deer Lake Drive West and Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sunday, January 2, 2022, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Deer Lake Drive West and Southside Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash, according to a news release from The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

While on scene, officers were notified by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department the victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, the news release continued.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations.