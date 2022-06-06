Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests 23-year-old accused of murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sunday, January 2, 2022, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Deer Lake Drive West and Southside Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash, according to a news release from The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
While on scene, officers were notified by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department the victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, the news release continued.
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations.
Through their investigative efforts, the suspect Mervin Flaherty (Black/Male 23) was identified. As a result, an arrest warrant was obtained, and Mervin Flaherty has been arrested for Murder, the news release said.