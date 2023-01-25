Jacksonville Sheriff's Office respond to report of abduction on city's Southside, one in custody

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed they were responding to a reported abduction near the Lorree apartment complex.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 4:20 p.m.:

Police say they have one person in custody and are clearing the scene after responding to a call about an abduction on Jacksonville's Southside.

They have reported no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of the Loree apartments at 8649 AC Skinner Parkway. Parts of this road may be blocked off.

Residents of the Loree are reporting that they are not being allowed inside. As of Wednesday afternoon, police said the area will be cleared soon.