Man shot by Jacksonville police after stand-off at Arlington area apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot by a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer on Sunday morning.

JSO responded to the Square at 59 Caroline Apartment complex around 4:30 a.m.. Darius Robinson was inside an apartment armed with a handgun, according to police. Robinson reportedly called his mother to tell her that people had come into his apartment and threatened to shoot him. His mother called the police. Officers set up around the apartment building, front and back.

Officers tried to make contact with Robinson and were eventually successful when his uncle arrived on the scene to help. Police said Robinson then broke out a window and fired a shot. He then jumped down from the apartment.

JSO said Robinson then raised his gun toward an officer. The officer shot at him three times. He was given medical aid before he was rushed to the hospital for surgery, according to police.

Officers breached the apartment to see if there were other armed people. So far, police have not found evidence of intruders.