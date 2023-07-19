Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters unveils the 'future of policing' at Town Hall event

Sheriff Waters revealed new patrol districts, a surveillance footage sharing program, and new patrol cars at Wednesday night's town hall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters introduced what he called the "future of policing" in Jacksonville at Wednesday night's town hall event.

Sheriff Waters unveiled new patrol districts, patrol cars and a surveillance footage sharing program.

Waters said JSO compiled years of calls of service data to narrow down the new districts. In the new districts, he said calls of service should be evenly distributed across the city.

“Each officer’s going to be assigned to every different subsector right, but they’re much smaller than they used to be that gets us in closer to the community where we can have more discussion. Lowers the calls for everyone so that we can have more discussion," Waters said.

After Waters' presentation, people in attendance had the opportunity to meet their new district commander.

For Joy Burgess, a neighbor in District 3, the presentation flipped her impression of the police in her neighborhood.

“I was telling my district officers I came in with a not a very positive impression of the police,” she said.

“I was telling them when we walk this area [by her home] that we feel safe in but our hearts start pounding when I see a bunch of police cars. I told my husband who carries his phone and is regulating his speakers on the back of his phone whatever you do not make any sudden movements until we get past these police," Burgess added.

Burgess shared her concerns with her district officers.

“I had to go over there and ask them well this is my concern because I walk but I realized and I learned a lesson today I need to speak up and not have these impressions of the police," she said.

The discussion led to a new bond.

“It was enlightening to speak with her from the beginning of the conversation to the end it was amazing," District 3 Commander, Randi Glossman, said.

The districts go into effect July 29. You can find your district here.

The sheriff's office said it plans to phase in the new patrol cars, until then the old patrol cars will be on the streets.

ConnectDuval, the surveillance footage sharing program, allows neighbors to register their home surveillance camera with JSO.

JSO said if a crime happens in the area of a registered camera, an investigator will reach out to the registered user asking for footage.

The sheriff's office said the program does not give JSO access to the user's camera.