JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the span of just 15 days in August, a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet, a teen died during a triple shooting at Raines High School after a football game, followed just two days later by a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

First Coast News anchor Heather Crawford sat down with Sheriff Mike Williams to talk about what is being done to stop the violence.

"Speaking from a statistical standpoint, violence is not out of control. I mean we had, you know, we probably had 2500 more violent incidents a year on average back in around 2008 than we do today," he said. "However, one of those high profile incidents like that makes people feel, you know, and believe that they're not as safe as they were years ago."

Violence has dominated the headlines for much of the past month in Jacksonville with shocking crimes like the shooting on the Westside that killed Heidy Villanueva, 7. She was sitting in the car with her dad waiting for her mom when a stray bullet struck her in the head.

"That gang, gun, drug culture -- absolutely, that's what's driving that. I mean, in Heidy Villanueva's case you got two guys trying to do a gun deal in a parking lot, and then that turns into a robbery and then that individual indiscriminately not only firing back at that car but there's a strip mall right behind that," said Williams. "It's the afternoon. There are people everywhere, so a complete lack of concern about anybody in that general area. That thought process is prevalent in that culture, and again that's for us where Ground Zero is and where we spend a lot of time and effort."

So what is the sheriff doing to combat the gang problem in Jacksonville?

"I mean we spend, hours on gang enforcement every day in Jacksonville. We're looking at gang members. We're looking at patterns, series and trends of incidents," said Williams.

In the case of the Raines High School shooting that killed Joerod Adams, 19, and injured two students, Sheriff Williams says the suspected shooter now charged with murder is just 16 years old.

"One of the conversations that we're having in the community now, which is a great conversation to have is, what puts people in that culture?" Williams said. "How do especially young men in this community -- that's what we're talking about -- how do they get there?"

The sheriff says while one hundred new officers will begin hitting the streets of Jacksonville at the end of the year, community engagement is a must to stop the violence.

"We're well taken care of by the city in terms of equipment and resources. We really are. If you want to help us, go get involved in a nonprofit that touches the lives of young people," said Williams. "Go mentor a young man in this community. That will help us at the end of the day, so again great conversations happening now and those have to continue."

