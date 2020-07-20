Jacksonville sheriff announces about 450 inmates now have tested positive for COVID-19

Sheriff Mike Williams said the spike is due to people arrested coming into the jail with COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — About 450 inmates in Duval County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams. In June, that number was 20.

According to Williams, the recent spike is due to people who have been arrested coming into the jail with COVID-19. All arrested inmates are tested for the virus. If they refuse, they have to quarantine for two weeks.

NEW: @JSOPIO Sheriff Mike Williams announced today about 450 inmates in jail in Duval County have tested positive for COVID-19. One month ago that number was 20. Sheriff Williams says this spike is because people who've been arrested are coming into the jail with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Ptfdj3FpxD — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) July 20, 2020

First Coast News asked the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office if that test is a rapid test, and if not, how fast the results come back and where inmates are put in the meantime. We haven’t heard back at the time this article was published.

”We went months and months and months with no cases in the jail, and then had the one spike, and then we’ve been battling it ever since,” Williams said Monday.

The initial outbreak was reported on June 21, when there were 20 cases. That outbreak was due to a contracted doctor who tested positive and exposed employees and inmates. Employees with the Department of Health were brought in June 22 to test all inmates in the three Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Department of Corrections facilities, nearly 3,000 inmates.

A spokesperson for JSO said the outbreak occurred at the pretrial detention center facility downtown. It’s not clear if it is still contained there. First Coast News asked JSO, and haven’t heard back yet.

Williams said most of the inmates with COVID-19 have minor symptoms and no one has had to go to the hospital.

“As you can imagine, this is an hour by hour monitoring. It’s a situation we’re monitoring at the jail, so they’ve done a great job of taking charge of that,” Williams said.

Williams and JSO said inmates who test positive are isolated in a different spot in the jail away from those who test negative. Williams said Monday they’re “leveraging different floors” to quarantine inmates. He also mentioned “lots of safety protocols” in place, but didn’t specify what those are.

JSO said in the past masks were mandated for all inmates and employees at the facilities starting at the end of June. The DOH provided each inmate with two masks each and will supply them with more if they need them. JSO also said in June “a top priority continues to be prevention, cleaning and sanitation of the facilities.”

Concerned family members of inmates, however, said the cells were not sanitized unless someone tests positive, and they’re not allowed to get cleaning supplies unless they purchase them from the commissary. First Coast News asked JSO this as well and are waiting to hear back.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, about 550 non-violent inmates have been released since March due to COVID-19 concerns. The public defender and the State Attorney’s Office are trying to release more non-violent offenders to reduce the jail population.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said they’ll review all misdemeanors, second-degree drug charges, dealing in stolen property cases and third-degree felonies with the exception of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assaults, sex crimes and third-degree battery charges.

Appearances for inmates have been waived as well. They had been appearing through video chat but had to be moved to a different part of each facility for that. This will cut down on the movement of inmates inside the facilities, according to the public defender’s office.