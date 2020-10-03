HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A semitrailer driver from Jacksonville died in a rollover crash near Huntsville, Arkansas, Monday evening.

Arkansas State Police said 51-year-old Douglas Gordon Green was driving on U.S. 412 when he ran off the road while going around a left-hand curve. The truck hit a road sign and overturned, according to the police crash summary.

The Huntsville Fire Department said the truck was on its side hanging about 10 feet over an embankment and that the driver was pinned between trees and the back of his sleeper cab. Fire and EMS crews used two wreckers to pull Green from the crash and handed the scene over to the coroner, according to a Facebook post.