Jacksonville School for Autism educational director says parents should prioritize giving children with autism swim lessons

According to the National Autism Association, drowning is among the leading causes of death of individuals with autism.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trina Middleton, the educational director at the Jacksonville School for Autism, said she was devastated when she heard five-year-old Mohamad Nour drowned in a retention pond in April.

"The notification [for a missing child] came on my phone and the words out of my mouth were, 'I hope they find him before he finds water,'” Middleton said.

Middleton didn't know Nour but knew where he may be headed.

"Our children love the sensory aspect of water," Middleton said. "They love feeling water. They love playing with water.”

About a month later, Monday night, four-year-old Gavin Douyon went missing from a birthday party on the Northside. He was found dead in a retention pond.

Both boys had autism and were nonverbal.

Middleton said she supports Jacksonville City Council members Ju'Coby Pittman and LeAnna Cumber's efforts to educate children about the potential dangers of the ponds, and put up signage and barriers around the ponds. She also said right after a child is diagnosed with autism, signing them up for swim lessons should be at the top of a family's list.

"We have got to help them find the ability and the resources to ensure that they are water safe [...] so that all those other therapies that they're told to get right away, language therapy, and speech therapy, and behavior therapy and occupational therapy, that really, at the end of the day, when a tragedy like this happens, without swim and safety, awareness of water, all of those therapies are for not," Middleton said.

Middleton said school leaders have also discussed starting a task force to raise awareness about the issue, and provide families with resources.

"Definitely with these last two deaths being so close to home and so close together, it has really kind of sparked a fire under our leadership team here," Middleton said. "We are going to do everything that we can at JSA to raise awareness, first and foremost with our families, but then across the entire Jacksonville community, and as many community members that we can get to assist with that we are hopeful to partner with."